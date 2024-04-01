Septuagenarian murdered in Nandambakkam, police probes 

April 01, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kundrathur police has launched a probe into the murder of a septuagenarian whose body was found in a nursery garden in Nandambakkam.

The police said the victim has been identified as Thangadurai, 70, of Poonthandalam near Kundrathur. He ran a nursery at Anjugam Nagar, Nandambakkam. On Saturday night, he locked the gates of the premises and went to sleep in the shed. On Sunday morning, when his son Anand went to see him, he was found lying dead, with body wounds. His gold ring was also missing. On information, Kundrathur police reached the spot and recovered the body. The police sent the body to Government Hospital, Chrompet for post-mortem and began their investigation.

The police said that he was planning to vacate the premises where he had been running the nursery for several years. The suspects might have come after getting drunk in the nearby Tasmac outlet. Further investigation is on.

