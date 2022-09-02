September 15 to be celebrated as Engineers’ Day

Special Correspondent September 02, 2022 21:14 IST

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will celebrate September 15 as Engineers’ Day.

In a circular issued on August 31, the Ministry has announced that the Engineers’ Day would be celebrated across various government departments by organising workshops, seminars, lectures, awarding of engineers and improving communication skills.

The Indian Engineers’ Federation has thanked the Ministry’s plans to hold lectures and seminars on the occasion.