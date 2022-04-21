Separate wing to be formed for senior citizens’ welfare: Minister

It will ensure seamless execution of various schemes for them

A separate wing for senior citizens’ welfare will be formed in the Commissionerate of Social Welfare to ensure seamless execution of various schemes for them.

This was among the key announcements made by P. Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, during the debate on the demand for grants in the Assembly on Thursday.

The elderly population of the State was expected to increase from 75 lakh currently to 1.42 crore by 2031. The Commissionerate would have a separate wing to ensure financial security, healthcare, nutrition and shelter of the elderly population. A detailed feasibility study would be carried out at a cost of ₹1 crore to build an integrated complex of special homes for senior citizens at Thundalkazhani in Kancheepuram district, she said.

Moreover, a separate wing for project management would be formed in the Social Welfare Department to monitor the implementation of World Bank-aided projects and other schemes. In Chennai, additional district child protection units would be created at a cost of ₹68.53 lakh, as the district has more children’s shelter homes. Kitchens and stores would be built in 2,100 nutritious meal centres at a cost of ₹112.83 crore during this fiscal. Work was already under way to provide similar facilities in 1,291 centres, she said.

The other announcements included a new building worth ₹15.95 crore in the Government Special Home for Children, Chengalpattu, and an awareness campaign in 19 districts on preventing anaemia and the importance of hand wash.

In response to the debate on the demand for grants, the Minister said compensation to the tune of ₹6.99 crore had been provided under the Tamil Nadu Child Victim Compensation Fund as part of measures to address affected children’s rehabilitation needs. Similarly, nearly ₹326.65 crore had been provided to 10,663 children who had lost either or both of their parents to COVID-19, she said.