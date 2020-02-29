Separate lane created to ease congestion at Porur toll plaza

There is now a strong reason to expect traffic congestion at Porur toll plaza on Chennai Bypass Road to ease — the State Highways Department has created a separate lane, a few hundred metres ahead of the toll plaza, for motorists from Maduravoyal to reach Porur junction via Samayapuram Main Road.

Earlier, on Chennai Bypass Road, motorists coming from Maduravoyal would take a left turn at the intersection of Samayapuram Main Road and Chennai Bypass Road, and in the process block the movement of other motorists heading towards the toll plaza, located around 100 metres from the intersection.

Insufficient illumination around the intersection and the toll plaza, thanks to less-than-efficient street lights, would make accidents a frequent occurrence on this section. Motorists would come from all directions and commuters, including those boarding mofussil buses at the toll plaza, would cross Chennai Bypass Road at the intersection.

Traffic police personnel stationed at the toll plaza found it very difficult to regulate traffic at the intersection. As a result, a separate lane from the Chennai Bypass Road was created a few weeks ago to let motorists who have to go to Porur junction below the toll plaza, to proceed without clogging up this section.

“Separate entry (lane) to Samayapuram Main Road from Chennai Bypass Road is convienent and safe for motorists, especially motorcyclists, in reaching the Porur junction. Additional safety measures like deployment of more traffic police personnel, at least during the evening rush hour, will be more helpful,” says K. Raman, a motorist from Porur.

Motorists say that at present, many goods-carrying vans are parked near the newly-established entry-lane on the service lane of Chennai Bypass Road blocking easy movement of vehicles from the stretch to Samayapuram Main Road.

Further, traffic violations, including wrong-way driving, on Samayapuram Main Road puts other road users at risk for accidents, especially those coming from Chennai Bypass Road.

These traffic problems should be addressed to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians on Chennai Bypass Road and the Samayapuram Main Road, as they are on their way to Porur and adjoining areas.

Unlike in Maduravoyal where the flyover on Chennai Bypass Road helps motorists reach the stretch below the Bypass through a series of ramps, there are no ramps at Porur.

Instead, Samayapuram Main Road serves as a connecting link between Chennai Bypass Road and Mount-Poonamalle Main Road, which is elow the Bypass at Porur.

“Steps will be taken to prevent such parking of vehicles on the service lane of the Chennai Bypass Road soon,” says a State Highways official.