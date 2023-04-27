Separate facility for organ transplants at ICH soon

April 27, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

A separate facility for paediatric organ transplants will be started at the Institute of Child Health (ICH) and Hospital for Children, Egmore, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

The Minister, shortly after inaugurating surgical equipment donated by Rotary Club of Aarch City to ICH on Thursday, said funds to the tune of ₹57.30 crore was announced in this year’s budget for establishing the facility. Officials said it would be an eight-storey building.

“Once the works are completed, a separate facility for organ transplantation such as kidney, liver and bone marrow transplants will be available at ICH,” he said.

Listing out details of funds allocated for various infrastructure projects in Chennai, he said that a new neurology block would come up at ₹65 crore at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), tower block at ₹125 crore for Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and a nurses training school and quarters at ₹35 crore and a trauma care centre at ₹112 crore for Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

COVID-19 CASES ON THE DECLINE: The Minister said that daily COVID-19 cases rose above 500 in Tamil Nadu but started to decline in the last three days. He said that there were mild infections that resolved in five to six days of home isolation with drugs prescribed by doctors. No one required intensive care treatment or oxygen supported beds.

He pointed out that the COVID-19 variant XBB1.16 has not led to a large rise in cases and the daily cases were gradually declining. There has been no clustering of cases, he added.

With the Supreme Court staying a Madras High Court order setting aside the ban on chewing tobacco, a meeting of all designated officers of the Food Safety department and deputy directors of health services would be held in Chennai on Friday, he said. Immediate action would be taken on violators of the ban, he added.

Rotary Club of Aarch City donated surgical equipment worth ₹68 lakh for ICH. Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu was present on the occasion Among others, Member of Legislative Assembly I. Paranthamen, RGGGH dean E. Theranirajan, Director of ICH Rema Chandramohan, professor and head of Paediatric Surgery R. Velmurugan and district governor of Rotary International District 3232 Nandakumar were present.