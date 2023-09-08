Senthilbalaji moves bail petition before Principal Sessions Court

September 08, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister without portfolio V. Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in an alleged money-laundering case and lodged in Puzhal Central Prison, filed a petition before the Principal Sessions Court on Friday seeking bail.

Mr. Senthilbalaji was arrested by the ED on June 14 and remanded in judicial custody on the same day, though he was hospitalised after complaining of chest pain. He later underwent a bypass surgery and was lodged in the Puzhal prison. Following the orders of the Supreme Court, he was taken into custody by the ED and interrogated for five days. He has been in remand for more than 80 days.

When he moved a bail petition recently, the Principal Sessions Court and the special court for trial of cases against MPs and MLAs declined to hear it. Last Monday, a Division Bench of the Madras High Court clarified that the Principal Sessions Court is the competent authority to hear the bail petition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, Mr. Senthilbalaji’s advocates appeared before Principal Sessions Judge S. Alli and sought permission to move the bail application. On obtaining permission, they have filed the petition.

His bail plea is likely to be heard shortly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.