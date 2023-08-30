ADVERTISEMENT

Senthilbalaji files petition seeking bail

August 30, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister V. Senthilbalaji on Tuesday filed a petition in the Principal Sessions Court seeking grant of bail to him immediately.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and remanded to judicial custody on June 14. In the remand period, he underwent a bypass surgery and was later shifted to the Puzhal Central Prison.

Senior counsel N.R. Elango, appearing for Mr. Senthilbalaji, mentioned about the bail petition before the Principal Sessions Judge S. Alli and sought that the matter be taken up urgently, considering the Minister’s health condition. The judge said she would have to analyse whether the Principal Sessions Court had the power to deal with the bail petition, and added that it would be heard after it was listed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US