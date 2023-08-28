Senthilbalaji appears before Special Court

August 28, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Chennai

Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case, on Monday appeared before the Special Court for exclusive trial of cases against MLAs and MPs and received a copy of the ‘prosecution complaint’ filed by the ED.

Mr. Senthilbalaji was arrested on June 14 in a money-laundering case that arose out of a criminal case filed against him by the Central Crime Branch of the Greater Chennai Police. He was remanded in judicial custody by the Principal District Sessions Court, but was hospitalised after complaining of chest pain. On July 17, he was shifted from Kauvery Hospital, where he underwent a bypass surgery, to the Central Prison in Puzhal.

On August 12, the ED filed a prosecution complaint against him before the Principal Sessions Court, alleging that he was involved in money laundering linked to a ‘cash for jobs’ scam in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and the Metropolitan Transport Corporation when he was the Transport Minister in the AIADMK government.

The cases were filed against him during the last AIADMK government before 2021. He later joined the DMK and became the Minister for Electricity and Prohibition Enforcement. However, after his arrest, he remained a Minister without portfolio.

On August 16, the Principal Sessions Court took cognisance of the prosecution complaint filed by the ED and transferred the case to the Special Court in Singaravelar Maligai for trial.

On the orders of the Special Court, he was escorted by the police from the Central Prison to Singaravelar Maligai on Monday.

He was produced before the Special Court Judge, K. Ravi. On being produced before the court, Mr. Senthilbalaji was given a copy of the prosecution complaint by the court.

Special Public Prosecutor N. Ramesh, appearing for the ED, submitted that the investigation against Mr. Senthilbalaji alone had been completed, and with regard to the other accused in the case, the investigation was still pending and steps were being taken to secure them.

The case was adjourned to September 15 for further proceedings, and the judicial custody of Mr. Senthilbalaji was extended till that date. “Considering the health condition, the facts and circumstances of this case and the submissions of the public prosecutor, this accused is directed to be produced through video-conferencing, and if the personal appearance of the accused is necessary, the court can order in-person appearance,” said Mr. Ravi.

When the bail petition was filed on behalf of Mr. Senthilbalaji, the Special Court Judge directed his advocates to approach the Principal Sessions Court for bail and to get remedy.

