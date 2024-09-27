GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senthilbalaji appears before ED 

Published - September 27, 2024 05:39 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and DMK MLA V. Senthilbalaji appeared at the office of the Deputy Director, Directorate of Enforcement (ED), in Chennai on Friday in adherence to the conditions laid down by the Supreme Court while granting him bail. 

Mr. Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the ED in June last year in connection with a money-laundering case, was enlarged on bail by the top court on Thursday.  As part of his bail conditions, the court had said that he should mark his attendance every Monday and Friday between 11 a.m. and 12 noon at the office of the Deputy Director, ED.  He should also appear on the first Saturday of every calendar month before the officers investigating the three other offences against him. 

Complying with the conditions, Mr. Senthilbalaji appeared before the ED officers and marked his attendance.

Published - September 27, 2024 05:39 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.