Senthilbalaji appears before ED 

Former Minister and DMK MLA V. Senthilbalaji appeared at the office of the Deputy Director, Directorate of Enforcement (ED), in Chennai on Friday in adherence to the conditions laid down by the Supreme Court while granting him bail.

Mr. Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the ED in June last year in connection with a money-laundering case, was enlarged on bail by the top court on Thursday. As part of his bail conditions, the court had said that he should mark his attendance every Monday and Friday between 11 a.m. and 12 noon at the office of the Deputy Director, ED. He should also appear on the first Saturday of every calendar month before the officers investigating the three other offences against him.

Complying with the conditions, Mr. Senthilbalaji appeared before the ED officers and marked his attendance.