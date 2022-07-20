Senthil Velan posted as new IGP Intelligence

K.A. Senthil Velan has been posted as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Intelligence in place of IGP N.Z. Asiammal, who has been posted as IGP Enforcement, Chennai.

In the latest reshuffle of police officers issued by the State government on Wednesday, Deshmukh Shekar Sanjay has been posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police Triplicane in place of P. Pakalavan, who has been posted as Superintendent of Police of Kallakurichi. Mr. Sanjay was earlier in the Deputy Commissioner of Police Cyber Crime Cell in which D.V. Kiran Shruthi has been promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police and posted.

Samay Singh Meena has been promoted to the rank of Superintendent and posted in the Ullundurpet Battalion and Assistant Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh promoted and posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic (North Chennai).

S. Maheswaran, who was Deputy Commissioner of Police, Flower Bazaar, has been posted as the Superintendent of Police, State Human Rights Commission, Chennai, while Albert John has been shifted from the Traffic Police to the Deputy Commissioner of Police Flower Bazaar.

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board Chennai has got a new Superintendent of Police in S. Radhakrishnan, who was earlier the Superintendent of Police Avadi Battalion. Deepak Siwach has been promoted and posted as Superintendent of Police Avadi Battalion.

Assistant Superintendent of Police V.V. Sai Praneeth has also been promoted and posted as Superintendent of Police Economic Offences Wing, Chennai.