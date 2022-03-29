Sensitising schoolchildren to road traffic rules

Chennai police have warned of strict action against drivers who share their seat with schoolchildren and overload autorickshaws. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

March 29, 2022 01:16 IST

The awareness drive will cover 355 schools in the city

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have embarked on a mission to create awareness about traffic rules among schoolchildren, parents and drivers in the city.

Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, had asked senior police officers to launch an awareness campaign in 355 schools in the cityfrom Monday.

The auto, van and car drivers were advised to not overload their vehicles with schoolchildren. They were also strictly warned against allowing children to share the driver’s seat. The parents of the schoolchildren were briefed about the risk in overloading in autorickshaws and riding triples in motorcycles.

Role models

They were requested to be role models in traffic discipline.

The officers explained to the parents the dangers of driving by schoolchildren and its legal consequences.

“Abiding by these rules will be more seriously viewed from Tuesday and strict penal action will be undertaken against violators,” the traffic police warned.