Seniors from Nanganallur raise a Wall of Kindness

Nalam Seya Virumbu has been established to provide poor patients visiting the Government General Hospital with some essential items they would require during their stay at the healthcare facility

The next time you visit the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital remember to take toiletries and clothes along with you. There is a Wall of Kindness waiting out there to be stocked up on these things. Your gesture would benefit many poor patients visiting the hospital.

Initiated by the Nanganallur chapter of People’s Awareness Forum, it is called ‘Nalam Seya Virumbu’ and was opened on March 8.

Three towers at the general hospital have a rack stacked with various items that many patients may need during their stay in a hospital. Apart from the contributions from the general public, many retired employees of BSNL have contributed towards towards establishing this wall, says a release. Items found in the racks include lungi, towels, plastic mugs, tooth brushes and tubes of mouth paste. These items were handed over to Dr. E. Theranirajan, dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. V. Latha and S. Anuradha, who are project in-charge of Nalam Seya Virumbu, have appealed to people to contribute and keep the initiative going.

Anuradha says visitors can donate the items at the office of the dean or hand them to one of the members of the Forum. “We plan to replenish the Wall of Kindness once a month and each of us is driving the initiative through the community around us. I have circulated messages in the WhatsApp groups I am part of,” says Anuradha, a resident of Rajakilpakkam who retired from BSNL. The members would also keep track of the wall. “A staff nurse is in-charge of the wall and a register is also kept next to it for people to make a note of what they are taking from the wall,” says Anuradha.

For details, contact 9444220774/9443884588