Senior mechanic at MTC sentenced to 3-year imprisonment in corruption case 

December 17, 2022 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

P. Anbalagan was also the former vice president of the Anna Labour Union; he was accused and convicted of seeking a bribe from a daily-wage driver in 2011

The Hindu Bureau

Photograph used for representational purposes only

P. Anbalagan, senior mechanic at the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and former vice president, Anna Labour Union was convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of three years for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹2,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), the complainant S. Purushothaman was working as a daily-wage driver at the MTC, Central Depot, Pallavan Salai. It was the duty of the branch manager, MTC Depot, to allot bus routes for the drivers. On the morning of June 25, 2011, the accused, Anbalagan, demanded a bribe of ₹3,000 to allot a favorable bus route and to cancel the unauthorised leave memo issued to the complainant.

The DVAC alleged that the accused also repeatedly demanded bribes and threatened to transfer the complainant to the Ennore Depot if he didn’t cooperate with his demand. Following this, the complainant who was unwilling to give the bribe lodged a petition at a special investigation cell, DVAC against Anbalagan on November 16, 2012. In this connection, a trap was laid and the accused Anbalagan was arrested for demanding and accepting bribe money of ₹2,000 and was sent to judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The case was tried before the Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act, Chennai. The Special Court pronounced a judgment convicting Anbalagan and handing out a punishment of three years of imprisonment besides imposing a fine of ₹2,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US