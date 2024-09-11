Senior living conclave to be held in Chennai

The Hindu in collaboration with Swarang, Sophisticated Senior Living, would be organising Senior Living Conclave 2024.

The event, mainly for those aged above 50 years, would showcase the future of senior living amenities. The conclave would begin on September 15 at 9.30 a.m. at Hotel Hilton, Guindy.

Swarang, a joint venture by Ashiana and Arihant, will bring together thought leaders, industry experts, and innovators, to discuss and showcase latest trends, products, and services, designed to enhance the quality of life of seniors. A special talk would be delivered by Ankur Gupta, Joint Managing Director of Ashiana Housing. A network meet would also be held at the event. For more information, contact 8939283283.

To register for the event, scan the QR code or visit https://forms.thehindu.co.in/life55/

