Senior IPS officer Maheshwar Dayal takes over as Director General of Prisons 

December 18, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Senior IPS officer and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Maheshwar Dayal took charge as Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services on Monday.

He had served as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Virudhunagar, The Nilgiris and Nagapattinam districts and Deputy Commissioner of Police in Tirunelveli, Tiruchi and Gurgaon, Haryana. He was also Commandant of Tamil Nadu Special Police, Tihar Battalion, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Industrial Security Force and Bureau of Civil Aviation.

Before becoming ADGP, he also served as Inspector General of Police (IG) Economic Offences of Tamil Nadu Police, IG, Anti-Naxal Commando force, Government of India, IG Anti-Naxal Operations, CRPF, Ranchi.

