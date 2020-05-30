Senior IPS officer made State Intel chief

Senior IPS officer C. Easwaramoorthy will hold full additional charge as Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence. Incumbent Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, K.N. Sathiyamurthy, is retiring on superannuation.
Mr. Easwaramoorthy has served in State intelligence divisions for long. He was also SP and DIG in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from 2007 to 2012.
He was DIG (Internal Security) from 2012 to 2016 and was later promoted as IG, Internal Security, in December, 2016. In June, 2019, he was posted as IG/ Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch.
Last May, he was given additional charge of the post of IG, Internal Security.
