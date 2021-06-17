Senior geriatrician V.S. Natarajan honoured with Charaka Award by Rotary Club of Guindy

CHENNAI

17 June 2021 23:57 IST

The award, presented annually, recognises doctors who exemplify professional excellence, actively involve in research activities and serve the marginalised communities.

The Rotary Club of Guindy has conferred the Charaka Award on senior geriatrician and Padma Shri awardee Dr. V.S. Natarajan in recognition of his selfless service to the elderly, spanning over a period of 40 years.

The award, presented annually, recognises doctors who exemplify professional excellence, actively involve in research activities and serve the marginalised communities.

“I have dedicated a major portion of my life for the welfare of the elderly. Recognising that ‘Preventive Geriatrics’ is the key to quality life in old age, I have been espousing the cause through several methods,” he said in his acceptance speech. He spoke about conducting medical camps and elder welfare seminars as well as promoting vaccination among the elderly. J.B. Kamdar, former district governor, V.R. Sharathkumar, president, R.P. Balachander, secretary, Sathyanarayanan, director (vocational service), and award chairman Venugopal participated.

Advertising

Advertising