Senior doctor held on charges of sexual harassment

Published - October 22, 2024 11:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have arrested Ulhas M. Pandurangi, chief of Cardiac Electrophysiology and Pacing, Madras Medical Mission, on charges of sexual harassment.

He was arrested by the All Women Police, Thirumangalam from Tirupathi and brought to Chennai.

According to official sources, the police booked a case based on a complaint lodged by a woman employee. The victim has also reported the sexual abuse to National Commission for Women and Chennai District Collector in writing earlier.

She claimed that she was subjected to sexual abuse and harassment by the doctor from the beginning of her career. Her allegation was found to be true following our investigation, a senior police officer said.

