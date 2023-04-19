ADVERTISEMENT

Senior dentist passes away at 89

April 19, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

R. Viswanathan, a retired senior professor at Madras Dental College, passed away on April 18. He was 89.

Dr. Viswanathan belonged to the first batch of the dental wing of Madras Medical College. He did his master’s programme in oral pathology at Nair Dental College, Mumbai. He joined the Tamil Nadu Government Medical Service and retired as a senior professor at the Madras Dental College in 1992. He had established a dedicated oral pathology department in Madras Dental College.

He contributed articles to several international dental journals and was a founding member of the Indian Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathologists.

He treated patients free of cost every Saturday in Mylapore Academy for nearly 25 years. In 2010, the Dental Council of India presented him the Lifetime Achievement Award. The following year, the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University awarded him the Lifetime Achievement Award.

