HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senior dentist passes away at 89

April 19, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

R. Viswanathan, a retired senior professor at Madras Dental College, passed away on April 18. He was 89.

Dr. Viswanathan belonged to the first batch of the dental wing of Madras Medical College. He did his master’s programme in oral pathology at Nair Dental College, Mumbai. He joined the Tamil Nadu Government Medical Service and retired as a senior professor at the Madras Dental College in 1992. He had established a dedicated oral pathology department in Madras Dental College.

He contributed articles to several international dental journals and was a founding member of the Indian Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathologists.

He treated patients free of cost every Saturday in Mylapore Academy for nearly 25 years. In 2010, the Dental Council of India presented him the Lifetime Achievement Award. The following year, the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University awarded him the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.