Senior citizens wear greasepaint to raise awareness about dementia 

Members of Dignity Foundation stage a play to raise funds for its Dementia Day Care Centre

November 12, 2022 17:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s never too old to put on the greasepaint: That is what a bunch of senior citizens from Dignity Foundation demonstrated recently. They staged a play at a city auditorium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Titled ‘Thala, Thalaiku Yenna Aachu’, the 50-minute play was aimed at creating awareness about dementia and raise funds for the underprivileged fighting the syndrome.

Directed by Sumit Lai Roy of Red Curtain International, a Kolkata-based theatre group, the event was marked by stunning performances. Some of those who had volunteered to act in the play were stepping on the stage after a long break.

At 80, Rayvathi Subramanian from Anna Nagar was one of the oldest to take the stage. She shouldered an additional responsibility, as “local” director.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The first 15 days, we were all parked online, coming up with the theme, polishing the script and deciding what each person’s role would be,” says Rayvathi, who is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.

Although the octogenarian had earlier been on stage many a time, this was the first time she was performing as part of a theatre group. “As part of the activities of Dignity Foundation, last year, we presented an online drama,” she says.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The rehearsals were held at the office of the Foundation in Anna Nagar and at a few members’ homes. The production also taught the team to expect the unexpected.

“Two days before our play was to be staged, the main actor fell sick and the playwright was roped in to fill that role,” says Reyvathi, who was playing the role of a psychiatrist.

The play revolved around the story of two brothers and the challenges faced by families when one of them is celebrating their 80th birthday and the another showing signs of dementia.

Shoba Ramakrishnan, who retired as head of department of Chemistry from Women’s Christian College, played the role of the daughter whose father has dementia. She notes that coming together as a group was a new learning experience. A piece of advice given by Sumit Roy to us was: “try to make your co-actors look good, then your role will automatically come out.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai Downtown

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app