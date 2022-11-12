Senior citizens wear greasepaint to raise awareness about dementia 

Members of Dignity Foundation stage a play to raise funds for its Dementia Day Care Centre

Members of Dignity Foundation stage a play to raise funds for its Dementia Day Care Centre

It’s never too old to put on the greasepaint: That is what a bunch of senior citizens from Dignity Foundation demonstrated recently. They staged a play at a city auditorium.

Titled ‘Thala, Thalaiku Yenna Aachu’, the 50-minute play was aimed at creating awareness about dementia and raise funds for the underprivileged fighting the syndrome.

Directed by Sumit Lai Roy of Red Curtain International, a Kolkata-based theatre group, the event was marked by stunning performances. Some of those who had volunteered to act in the play were stepping on the stage after a long break.

At 80, Rayvathi Subramanian from Anna Nagar was one of the oldest to take the stage. She shouldered an additional responsibility, as “local” director.

“The first 15 days, we were all parked online, coming up with the theme, polishing the script and deciding what each person’s role would be,” says Rayvathi, who is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.

Although the octogenarian had earlier been on stage many a time, this was the first time she was performing as part of a theatre group. “As part of the activities of Dignity Foundation, last year, we presented an online drama,” she says.

The rehearsals were held at the office of the Foundation in Anna Nagar and at a few members’ homes. The production also taught the team to expect the unexpected.

“Two days before our play was to be staged, the main actor fell sick and the playwright was roped in to fill that role,” says Reyvathi, who was playing the role of a psychiatrist.

The play revolved around the story of two brothers and the challenges faced by families when one of them is celebrating their 80th birthday and the another showing signs of dementia.

Shoba Ramakrishnan, who retired as head of department of Chemistry from Women’s Christian College, played the role of the daughter whose father has dementia. She notes that coming together as a group was a new learning experience. A piece of advice given by Sumit Roy to us was: “try to make your co-actors look good, then your role will automatically come out.”