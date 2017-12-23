Senior citizens want police to step up patrolling

The elderly in the city say policing needs to improve. Many of them have installed security systems and have hired private security guards for their safety.

Senior citizens are targets for murder, cheating and extortion, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics.

According to the data, with 10 cases, the city stands third when it comes to murder of elderly citizens — behind New Delhi and Bengaluru. In cases of cheating, the city ranks fourth with 41 and shares the second rank with New Delhi, with four cases pertaining to extortion crime against the elderly.

Senior citizens recall that police personnel used to check in on the elderly in different areas and often patrolled to ensure their safety until a few years ago. However, this has become more erratic now.

R. Nandakumar, president, Electronic Security Association of India, said the children of elderly citizens living alone in the city were installing CCTV cameras in their parents’ house to monitor them. “Besides, retirement communities are also installing the cameras,” he said.

As part of its efforts to provide security to the elderly in their area, the Anna Nagar Western Extension Phase II Residents Welfare Association has deployed the services of a private security agency and installed 21 CCTV cameras on the streets.

V. Rajagopal of Anna Nagar West Extension, recalled that police personnel used to patrol the area at least thrice a day and sign the log book. “They had listed out the houses of senior citizens and those who were out of town. We used to inform them of any new residents in the area. The personnel used to even extend small favours to the elderly. Such patrolling has reduced over the past six months,” he said and wanted patrolling to be stepped up.

Residents of North Gopalapuram too want regular patrolling by the police. S.M. Chellaswamy, treasurer, North Gopalapuram Residents Welfare Association, said the association extended support to senior citizens living alone in the area. Police security to elderly persons was also one of the provisions under the Maintenance and Welfare of Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

ID books

The police said they were focussing on the safety of senior citizens as a priority. They have prepared an ID book, which contains personal details of the aged person.

“The elderly person has to carry this book with him. If he/she citizen lands in trouble, passers-by can use the book to contact his relatives,” said a police officer.