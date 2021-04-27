Senior citizens seek more time for filing forms 15G, 15H

CHENNAI

‘If tax is deducted at source, they have to go to consultants’

With banks in Tamil Nadu operating with reduced business hours from Monday amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, senior citizens have called for extension of time for filing form 15G and form 15H.

Form 15G and form 15H are self-declaration forms which individuals submit to the banks or financial institutions, requesting them not to deduct tax at source (TDS) on interest income as their income is below the basic income tax exemption limit.

Resident individuals, aged 60 years or more, have to file form 15H at the beginning of each financial year (April) while those below 60 years of age have to file form 15G.

“Most senior citizens have savings in fixed deposits, mainly in public sector banks. They need to file form 15H so that tax is not deducted at source. If they don’t file, tax will be deducted and they can claim refund only by filing income tax returns,” Sankaran, a retired bank official, said.

He said the Centre could consider relaxations like it did last year.

Taking into account the difficulty caused by the pandemic last year, the government had extended the validity of form 15G and form 15H up to June 30.

“Another issue is each bank has a different format for the forms. If these forms are standardised across banks, we can send them by post as well. Banks also don’t send reminders about this requirement for filing forms,” C. Selvaraj, a retired State government employee, said.

Another senior citizen Rangarajan said while online facilities for filing these forms were available, most of them were not tech savvy and chances of committing errors were more. He also said banks could consider operating in two shifts, which would help both the staff and the customers.

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan said that if tax was deducted at source, the senior citizens would have to depend on tax consultants to file their returns and pay a huge fee.