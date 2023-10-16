ADVERTISEMENT

Senior citizen sleeping on sands of Chennai’s Marina Beach mowed down by tractor

October 16, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the identity of the victim has not yet been established; a case has been booked against the tractor driver

The Hindu Bureau

A senior citizen who was sleeping on the sands of the Marina Beach, was killed after being run over by a tractor belonging to a fisherman on the night of Sunday, October 15, 2023. The Marina Police have filed a case, and are attempting to ascertain the identity of the victim.

A senior official of the City Police said Akash, a resident of Mattangkuppam, was engaged in operating a tractor belonging to another individual, Sivakumar, to shunt fishing boats from the sea to the shore. On Sunday night, an unknown person believed to be around 65 years old, was sleeping on the sands of the Marina where the tractor was parked. The tractor driver, not seeing him, due to poor lighting, drove the tractor over the sleeping man.

The victim sustained injuries on the head and body, and was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment. However he died without responding to treatment, a police official said.

The Marina Police, on being informed about the accident filed a case against the tractor driver for causing the accident due to negligence. The tractor has also been seized by the police.

