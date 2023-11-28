Senior citizen run over by private bus on the outskirts of Chennai

November 28, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - CHENNAI

A 73-year-old pedestrian was knocked down by a speeding private college bus on Medavakkam Main Road on Monday, November 27, 2023.

A senior official of the City Traffic Police said K. Ramaswamy, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Keelkattalai, was walking on the Medavakkam Main Road near Vanuvampet, when a private college bus driven by K. Saravanan (51), a native of a Tiruvannamalai, hit him. In the impact, Ramaswamy sustained severe body injuries with both his legs getting crushed under the wheels of the bus.

Members of the public immediately rescued him and sent him to the Government Chromepet Hospital in an ambulance where he was pronounced brought dead.

The Mount police after filing a case, seized the bus and arrested the bus driver.

