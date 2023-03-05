HamberMenu
Senior citizen knocked down by speeding car in Tiruvallur

March 05, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A 61-year-old woman was knocked down by a speeding car on the GNT Road near Arambakkam in Tiruvallur district on Saturday. The Arambakkam Police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior police officer of Tiruvallur district said D. Senginirani, a resident of Venkatathiripalayam, was engaged in selling fruits and she was going to Chennai to purchase the fruits by boarding the train at Arambakkam railway station. When she was crossing the GNT Road-Station service road a speeding car proceeding from Andhra Pradesh to Chennai hit her. Having been severely injured she was rushed to Gummidipoondi Government Hospital where she was pronounced brought dead by doctors. The police after performing the post-mortem handed over the body to her relatives.

