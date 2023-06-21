ADVERTISEMENT

Senior citizen killed in road accident on East Coast Road

June 21, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old woman died on Wednesday after crashing her two-wheeler into a car on East Coast Road (ECR) near Palavakkam on Tuesday. A police official said that when N. Nalini, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Palavakkam, was riding her two-wheeler on ECR around noon on Tuesday, she lost control and crashed into a car in front of her. In the impact, Nalini, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered injuries on the head. She was rescued by passers-by and admitted to a private hospital in Kottivakkam. However, she died on Wednesday. The Adyar Traffic Investigation Police, after filing a fatal accident case, shifted the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US