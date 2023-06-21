HamberMenu
Senior citizen killed in road accident on East Coast Road

June 21, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old woman died on Wednesday after crashing her two-wheeler into a car on East Coast Road (ECR) near Palavakkam on Tuesday. A police official said that when N. Nalini, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Palavakkam, was riding her two-wheeler on ECR around noon on Tuesday, she lost control and crashed into a car in front of her. In the impact, Nalini, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered injuries on the head. She was rescued by passers-by and admitted to a private hospital in Kottivakkam. However, she died on Wednesday. The Adyar Traffic Investigation Police, after filing a fatal accident case, shifted the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem.

