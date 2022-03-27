Senior citizen killed in road accident in Gummidipoondi

Special Correspondent March 27, 2022 17:20 IST

Special Correspondent March 27, 2022 17:20 IST

The police are searching for the rider and have seized the vehicle

The police are searching for the rider and have seized the vehicle

A resident of GNT Road in Gummidipoondi was killed after being hit by a speeding two-wheeler on Saturday. The victim, identified as G. Mani, 61, was parking his vehicle near Verkadu when a speeding two-wheeler hit him from behind. He sustained head injuries and was taken to the Gummidipoondi Government Hospital for treatment. After providing first aid, the GH authorities sent him to the Government Stanley Hospital for more specialised treatment. Mani died en route, the police said. The Sipcot Police have filed a case and seized the two-wheeler which caused the accident. They are searching for the rider who is on the run.



Our code of editorial values