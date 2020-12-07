Senior citizen killed in accident near Puzhal prison in Chennai

CHENNAI

07 December 2020 12:44 IST

Police said the accident occurred on Sunday evening, when the 78-year-old’s vehicle was hit by another two-wheeler

A 78-year-old senior citizen was killed after he was hit by a speeding two-wheeler near Puzhal prison on Sunday evening.

A police official of the Madhavaram Traffic Investigation Wing said Azhagappan (78) of Puzhal was driving a moped, when a speeding two-wheeler rider hit his vehicle from behind. In the impact, the victim, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from his vehicle and sustained severe head injuries. The victim died while being taken to the Government Stanley Hospital for treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

The two-wheeler rider, identified as Srinath (19) also sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Government Stanley Hospital.

The body of the victim Azhagappan was handed over to his relatives after a post mortem. A case has been filed and the police are investigating.