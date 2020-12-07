Chennai

Senior citizen killed in accident near Puzhal prison in Chennai

A 78-year-old senior citizen was killed after he was hit by a speeding two-wheeler near Puzhal prison on Sunday evening.

A police official of the Madhavaram Traffic Investigation Wing said Azhagappan (78) of Puzhal was driving a moped, when a speeding two-wheeler rider hit his vehicle from behind. In the impact, the victim, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from his vehicle and sustained severe head injuries. The victim died while being taken to the Government Stanley Hospital for treatment.

The two-wheeler rider, identified as Srinath (19) also sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Government Stanley Hospital.

The body of the victim Azhagappan was handed over to his relatives after a post mortem. A case has been filed and the police are investigating.

