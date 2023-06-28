HamberMenu
Senior citizen killed by speeding SUV near Chennai

The 60-year-old, who was riding a two-wheeler, was knocked down by the SUV at the Arambakkam Koot Road junction; he was killed on the spot, police said

June 28, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old resident of Padappai was killed, after being knocked down by a speeding sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the Arambakkam Koot Road junction on Tuesday evening.

Police said the incident occurred when C. Balasubramanian of Athanacheri near Padappai, was proceeding on his two-wheeler on the Arambakkam Road. When the senior citizen tried to cross the Arambakkam Koot road junction to take the Vandalur Wallajah Road, a speeding SUV driven by a 31-year-old woman hit him.

In the impact, Balasubramanian was thrown from the vehicle and was killed on the spot. 

The Manimangalam police of Kancheepuram district have filed a case and are investigating. 

