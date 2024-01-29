Senior citizen injured in stray cattle attack in Triplicane

January 29, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 71-year-old man was badly injured after a stray cattle attacked him in Triplicane on Monday.

A police official said N. Kanniappan, a resident of Pandal Venugopal Street, was returning home to Car Street, Triplicane, around 6 a.m. after shopping when a cow suddenly hit him from behind. In the impact, he sustained injuries on his hands and legs. A few passers-by took him to a private hospital, where the medical specialists diagnosed a fracture in his leg. The Ice House police have filed a case and are investigating.

