Senior citizen helps firefighters reach marooned families in Mudichur

Chinnapaiyan, a retired bank employee, guides teams to 48 residents

His name is R. Chinnapaiyan but the 60-year-old man played a crucial role in coordinating with the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) and other government departments to help the families who were struggling in knee-deep water at Amudham Nagar in Mudichur

On Thursday morning, top TNFRS officials visited the locality where 120 families live. The TNFRS officers went around in inflatable boats on a rescue mission. “We have two teams, including one comprising expert swimmers, stationed in Tambaram. We will provide any assistance the public needs,” a TNFRS officer said.

The officers praised the help of Mr. Chinnapaiyan. “He identified the houses that were badly affected and helped us shift 48 residents stuck in such houses to safety. With his help, we went around the locality and asked residents if they needed any help, including food and medicine,” said the officer. A retired bank employee, Mr. Chinnapaiyan said he along with Narayanan and Kanniappan, both in their fifties, have been a bridge between the government and residents. “I founded the residents welfare association in my locality. People approach me if they need any assistance. Now everyone wants to know when the water will recede. They want drinking water from Friday as there is no power supply,” he said. The government should arrange to drain water. “I have submitted a petition to the local administration,” he added.