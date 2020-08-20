Chennai

Senior citizen hacked to death in Jafferkhanpet

A 67-year-old man was hacked to death on Tuesday following a quarrel in Jafferkhanpet.

Police identified the victim as Punniyakoti of R.P. Nagar. The suspect Ganesh and the son-in-law of the victim, Dinesh, were friends and were reportedly involved in a murder in Chintadripet. They had come out on bail and had shifted to the locality with their families.

Ganesh was angered by a social media post Dinesh made with the former’s wife. Ganesh, who was an alcoholic, was admitted to a rehabilitation centre. Meanwhile, Dinesh was arrested in connection with a theft.

Ganesh, who came out of rehab, went to Dinesh’s residence and quarrelled with the family and asked about the whereabouts of his now missing wife. In a fit of anger, Ganesh hacked Punniyakoti to death and fled.

The Kumaran Nagar police have registered a case and are on the lookout for Ganesh.

