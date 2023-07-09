HamberMenu
Senior citizen fatally knocked down by speeding car on GST Road

July 09, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A senior citizen was fatally knocked down by a speeding car on GST Road near Guduvanchery on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

The Tambaram Traffic Investigation Police have filed a case and arrested the driver of the car, J. Vincent, of Maraimalai Nagar. 

An officer of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said the victim, aged around 60 years, was attempting to cross the GST Road past midnight on Sunday, when he was knocked down by a speeding car that came from Chengalpattu towards Tambaram. The victim, whose identity was yet to be established, died on the spot.

After being alerted by nearby residents, the Tambaram Traffic Investigation wing police team reached the spot and sent the body to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post mortem. 

