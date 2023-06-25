ADVERTISEMENT

Senior citizen electrocuted in Nerkundram

June 25, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 62-year-old woman was electrocuted at her house in Nerkundram on Sunday. The police identified the victim as Vasanthi Rani, who, along with her husband Natesan, lived in Meenakshi Amman Nagar in Nerkundram. When Vasanthi Rani switched on the motorised water pump at her house on Sunday morning, she was electrocuted due to a short circuit in the electrical wire and killed on the spot. Mr. Natesan informed the Koyambedu police, who sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem and registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US