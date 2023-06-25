Senior citizen electrocuted in Nerkundram

June 25, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 62-year-old woman was electrocuted at her house in Nerkundram on Sunday. The police identified the victim as Vasanthi Rani, who, along with her husband Natesan, lived in Meenakshi Amman Nagar in Nerkundram. When Vasanthi Rani switched on the motorised water pump at her house on Sunday morning, she was electrocuted due to a short circuit in the electrical wire and killed on the spot. Mr. Natesan informed the Koyambedu police, who sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem and registered a case.