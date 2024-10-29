Senior citizen electrocuted in Nanmangalam

A 65-year-old resident of Nanmangalam was electrocuted when he came in contact with a live wire of an electric vehicle which was being charged on Monday evening. The Medavakkam Police have filed a case and are investigating.

Police said Chinnathambi was a resident of Veerapandi Nagar in Nanmangalam and was running a grocery store in the locality. On Monday, he went to his daughter’s house on Anna Street located in the same area. A three-wheeler electric vehicle used for vending ice cream was parked near his daughter’s house. On being unaware that the vehicle was plugged in for charging, he leaned heavily on it. He got electrocuted and died on the spot, police said.

The residents alerted the Medavakkam Police who sent the body to Chromepet government hospital for a post-mortem.