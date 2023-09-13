Senior citizen and maid robbed at knifepoint in Anna Nagar

September 13, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two unidentified men broke into the house of an elderly woman and robbed her and her maid at knifepoint in Anna Nagar in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The police said that around 2 a.m., Suchitra, 76, and her domestic help Mahalakshmi were woken up by a noise in the bedroom of the former’s house on Anna Nagar 4th Avenue. They saw that two men had broken into the building. While one of them held the women at knifepoint, his accomplice looted the house. They decamped with ₹1.4 lakh in cash, a few mobile phones, and Ms. Mahalakshmi’s jewellery.

Later, Ms. Suchitra alerted the police control room, and based on her complaint, an investigation was started. The police said they were analysing CCTV camera footage to identify the suspects.

