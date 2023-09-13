HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Senior citizen and maid robbed at knifepoint in Anna Nagar

They decamped with ₹1.4 lakh in cash, a few mobile phones, and some jewellery

September 13, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two unidentified men broke into the house of an elderly woman and robbed her and her maid at knifepoint in Anna Nagar in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The police said that around 2 a.m., Suchitra, 76, and her domestic help Mahalakshmi were woken up by a noise in the bedroom of the former’s house on Anna Nagar 4th Avenue. They saw that two men had broken into the building. While one of them held the women at knifepoint, his accomplice looted the house. They decamped with ₹1.4 lakh in cash, a few mobile phones, and Ms. Mahalakshmi’s jewellery.

Later, Ms. Suchitra alerted the police control room, and based on her complaint, an investigation was started. The police said they were analysing CCTV camera footage to identify the suspects.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.