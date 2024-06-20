ADVERTISEMENT

Senior citizen and family trapped on first floor of building in Kancheepurram after landlord demolishes staircase

Published - June 20, 2024 12:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the tenants had not paid their rent for several months leading to the landlord taking action; the family was rescued with help from Fire and Rescue Service personnel and a compromise was arrived at between the two parties

The Hindu Bureau

The police, along with Fire and Rescue Services personnel, rescued the paralysed senior citizen and other members of his family | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A senior citizen with paralysis and his family were trapped on the first floor of a house in Kancheepuram, after their landlord demolished the staircase, on Thursday, June 19, 2024, reportedly due to non-payment of rent for several months. The Kancheepuram Taluk police rushed to the spot and rescued the senior citizen with the help of Fire and Rescue Services personnel. 

A senior police official of the Kancheepuram district said Srinivasan, who runs a printing press, had rented his building to a few families. The first floor of the building was rented to Venugopal and his family. A few months ago Venugopal, who is around 60 years old, suffered a paralytic attack and has been completely home-bound since then, with his younger brother Babu, helping with payment of hospital bills. Venugopal and his family, comprising his wife and his brother’s daughter had failed to pay the rent for six months, and they were asked to vacate the premises. As they did not vacate, Srinivasan also registered a police complaint.

On Thursday morning, Srinivasan along with group of construction workers came to the house and started demolishing the staircase. The tenant family, shocked by the demolition, contacted the Kancheepuram Taluk police who, along with Fire and Rescue Services personnel, rescued Venugopal who was trapped on the first floor. 

The Kancheepuram Taluk police, after mediating between the landlord and the tenant, arrived at a a compromise wherein the houseowner Srinivasan was asked to stop the demolition and provide metal staircase for the family. 

