Semmozhi Poonga: a spot of peace and breeze on Cathedral Road

Everything in Chennai looks prettier in December most years. Semmozhi Poonga on Cathedral Road is no exception. The heat isn’t blistering, and a cool breeze brings in park-goers all day: to walk, to study, to enjoy the trees.

Spread on 20 acres, the Poonga, now 13 years old, draws you in with the instant lack of any sound, except the twittering of birds, once you pass its portals. It’s hard to remember that this was once the site of a heated legal battle — it took the Tamil Nadu government nearly two decades to reclaim this land, which once housed the iconic Woodlands drive-in restaurant. Following the Madras High Court’s order in April 2008, Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi informed the Assembly that the land would be developed into a green island of international standards, a botanical garden, said to be the first in Chennai. Two years later, Karunanidhi inaugurated the garden, which was set up by the Horticulture and Agricultural Engineering Departments at a cost of ₹8 crore.

The park charges adults ₹25, and gives walkers a long paved pathway with arches and tiny bridges; children a little play area with an attractive elephant slide; students an open-air pavilion and shady trees with benches around them; and for those looking for solitude, multiple little nooks shaded by massive, old branches where butterflies flit. The Horticulture Department’s website states that there are 500 species of plants being grown here, in addition to the 80 trees that had already existed on the land, some of them over 100 years old. The garden, it says, also has some rare plants, medicinal and aromatic herbs.

The garden’s maintenance, however, could be much better — pathways are damaged, at least two trees have fallen, possibly in Cyclone Michaung, and most of the ponds are empty and littered. The fountains at the entrance wear a neglected look. A few benches are sagging, and at least two rides in the children’s area are unusable. While the Aavin parlour continues to operate on the premises, the Horticulture Development Agency’s outlet is not functioning.

“It’s beautiful and peaceful, but not very well maintained,” says Pooja G., a first-time visitor. She points out that her toddler has stumbled and fallen on a stone, and that minor repairs will make the space friendlier to families.

The government, though, has extensive plans for the space: earlier this year, it told the Madras High Court that it intended to upgrade the garden into a world-class park by annexing it to the recently retrieved land from the Agri-Horticultural Society, just across the road. If done well, this would provide a much-needed green haven in the city.

