Semmancheri residents fear flooding due to encroachment

CHENNAI

22 August 2021 01:29 IST

A builder has constructed a compound wall across a canal

Residents of Semmancheri are worried that the construction of a compound wall by a private contractor, blocking the flow of water into the stormwater drain, could lead to flooding in several areas.

The residents complained that a private builder had encroached the waterway by constructing a compound wall above the stormwater drain, which flowed into the Buckingham Canal to prevent flooding, and blocking the free flow of rainwater.

Swaminathan, a resident of Nehru Nagar, said while the macro canal near the Tsunami Nagar of Semmancheri is wide, the width of the canal got reduced near a real estate property through which the macro canal passes.

Action sought

He feared that several colonies, including Nehru Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, and several apartments, could face flooding this monsoon if the Greater Chennai Corporation did not remove the encroachments.

A senior official of the Corporation said though the localities fall under Sholinganallur zone the macro canal falls under Chengalpattu district and is maintained by the Water Resources department.

He said that the zonal officer concerned had already alerted the department and also officials of the Chengalpattu district to remove the encroachments from the macro canal.