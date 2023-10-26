HamberMenu
Seminar organised on meteorology and oceanography in higher education

The seminar focused on education, career, and research opportunities in the fields

October 26, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Meteorological Society, Chennai Chapter (IMSCC) organised a seminar on ‘Meteorology and Oceanography in Higher Education Institutions’ at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai on Thursday. The seminar focused on education, career, and research opportunities in meteorology and oceanography through scientific talks by T.V. Lakshmi Kumar, Chairman, IMSCC, and T. Suthakar, former scientist, National Institute of Ocean Technology. A panel discussion chaired by senior meteorological scientist N. Jayanthi on the curriculum in higher education institutions was also held. Breeze, IMSCC’s newsletter was also released on the occasion, said R. Nallaswamy, IMSCC secretary, in a press release.

