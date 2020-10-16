Chennai

Seminar on workplace safety organised

Dignitaries launching a booklet on guidelines of the Manufacturing Act 1948 at a seminar in Chennai  

A seminar on safety at workplaces was organised by the Industrial Safety and Health Department in association with the Gumidipoondi Sipcot Industrial Manufacturers’ Association on Thursday.

Titled ‘Working safely in factories’, the seminar was inaugurated by M.V. Karthikeyan, Joint Director, Industrial Safety and Health.

Mr. Karthikeyan listed safety measures to be followed in steel bar manufacturing units.

A booklet on guidelines of the Manufacturing Act 1948 was released.

More than 120 senior production executives participated in the seminar.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2020 12:24:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/seminar-on-workplace-safety-organised/article32865983.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY