Seminar on workplace safety organised

A seminar on safety at workplaces was organised by the Industrial Safety and Health Department in association with the Gumidipoondi Sipcot Industrial Manufacturers’ Association on Thursday.

Titled ‘Working safely in factories’, the seminar was inaugurated by M.V. Karthikeyan, Joint Director, Industrial Safety and Health.

Mr. Karthikeyan listed safety measures to be followed in steel bar manufacturing units.

A booklet on guidelines of the Manufacturing Act 1948 was released.

More than 120 senior production executives participated in the seminar.