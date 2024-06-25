Seminar on train operation safety organised in Avadi

The Chennai division of the Southern Railway organised an interactive session on the safety aspects of train operations at the zonal electric traction training centre in Avadi on Tuesday. The seminar saw the participation of more than 150 loco pilots, station masters, and train managers.

A senior official of Chennai division said the seminar was to familiarise loco pilots, particularly suburban train operators, about the various safety rules and procedures to be adopted to make it a safe journey for everyone on board. Speakers, highlighting the various train accidents, talked about the technical failures such as signals and other operational issues that caused them.

During an interactive session, loco pilots and station masters spoke about the improvements that could be carried out to ensure safe travel conditions. The railway officials have proposed to organise another safety seminar (safety samvad) in the coming weeks by inviting more loco pilots to participate.

Kaushal Kishore, Additional General Manager, Chennai division, and Ganesh, Principal Chief Safety Officer, Southern Railway, participated.

