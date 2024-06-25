GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seminar on train operation safety organised in Avadi

It saw the participation of more than 150 loco pilots, station masters, and train managers

Published - June 25, 2024 06:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Participants at the train operation safety seminar held at the zonal electric traction training centre in Avadi on Tuesday.

Participants at the train operation safety seminar held at the zonal electric traction training centre in Avadi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Chennai division of the Southern Railway organised an interactive session on the safety aspects of train operations at the zonal electric traction training centre in Avadi on Tuesday. The seminar saw the participation of more than 150 loco pilots, station masters, and train managers.

A senior official of Chennai division said the seminar was to familiarise loco pilots, particularly suburban train operators, about the various safety rules and procedures to be adopted to make it a safe journey for everyone on board. Speakers, highlighting the various train accidents, talked about the technical failures such as signals and other operational issues that caused them.

During an interactive session, loco pilots and station masters spoke about the improvements that could be carried out to ensure safe travel conditions. The railway officials have proposed to organise another safety seminar (safety samvad) in the coming weeks by inviting more loco pilots to participate. 

Kaushal Kishore, Additional General Manager, Chennai division, and Ganesh, Principal Chief Safety Officer, Southern Railway, participated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.