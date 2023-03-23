ADVERTISEMENT

Seminar on consumer protection held in Chennai

March 23, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - CHENNAI

This is in line with the World Consumer Rights Day observed on March 15 every year to raise global awareness of consumer rights

The Hindu Bureau

Citizen consumer and civic Action Group (CAG) in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University organised a seminar on ‘Consumer Protection in India - Today and the Tomorrow’ on Tuesday.

This was in line with the World Consumer Rights Day observed on March 15 every year to raise global awareness of consumer rights and demands.

Taking part in the seminar virtually, Nidhi Khare, additional secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs spoke on consumer-oriented initiatives of the government such as Right to Repair portal, QR codes for product authenticity verification and National Consumer Helpline that empowers consumers, according to a press release.

R. Venkatesa Perumal, member, Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and Vinobha, president, North Chennai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission spoke on the various consumer cases, particularly those fought by consumers themselves in front of the commission and encouraged students being first-hand consumers to be aware and knowledgeable about their rights.

The final rounds of moot court and oratorical competitions on consumer topics among college students of the city were held. This was followed by a panel discussion. Balaji, dean of Academic Affairs, Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University inaugurated the seminar, the release said.

